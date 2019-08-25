August 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Six road deaths in 10 days: police issue urgent call for driving culture change

By Lizzy Ioannidou00

The past 10 days saw six road deaths, police said on Sunday, issuing an urgent call for a change in the behaviour of drivers.

After two people – Bruk Mark Christodoulou, 24, and Savvas Charalambous, 75 – lost their lives on Cyprus roads on Saturday night, police issued a desperate call to alert the public that “it is imperative that we change our mentality and culture as regards our driving behaviour.”

The list of road accident victims is growing, the police said, stressing that we can no longer believe ourselves to be untouchable and beyond risk. “We must realise that danger lurks in ever45y centimetre of distance we choose to cover with our car or motorbike.”

Road safety rules must be followed, police said, because it’s “a shame, it’s unfair, to lose human lives on roads.”

It added that it makes daily efforts toward improving road safety. The hundreds of reports made by the police against traffic offences may unnerve the public, but they only serve one goal: “to persuade drivers, through fear if need be, to comply with road safety rules.”

 

