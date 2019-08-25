Two arrested for improvised explosive device

Two men aged 29 and 53 were arrested on Saturday in connection with an improvised explosive device found by police in Gialia, Paphos.

According to the police, information was received regarding an explosive device in an open space in the Gialia village. The device was placed in a paper package, which also contained an igniting fire rope, two woolen hats, and two hand-held lighting devices.

The objects were submitted for scientific examination.

Investigations linked two men, 53 and 29, to the objects. The two men were arrested.

The 29-year-old was already being detained in custody for a case involving illegal drugs, and was re-arrested on Saturday.