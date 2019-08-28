€22 million earmarked to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

The cabinet announced on Wednesday it has budgeted €22 million for new measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to meet EU objectives in tackling climate change.

The measures will be introduced in 2020-2022 with a total budget of €22m.

The amount budgeted by the cabinet is less than the amount Cyprus would need to pay for the purchase of greenhouse gas emission allowances to EU.

At the suggestion of Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis, the new plan includes the management of F-gases, the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in businesses and the production of biofuels from organic waste.