Paphos police were looking for 36-year-old man on Wednesday after he slashed the car tyres of his 80-year-old neighbour the previous afternoon.

According to police, the 80-year-old man reported the 36-year-old nightclub owner for slashing his tyres on Tuesday afternoon after they had a fight about where the younger man parked his car.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for the 36-year-old.