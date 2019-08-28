August 28, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Over 9kg of cannabis seized in Larnaca

By Staff Reporter097

Larnaca drug squad seized more than nine kilos of cannabis on Wednesday morning and arrested two 24-year-olds.

The two young men were arrested for drug possession and intent to deal after Larnaca drug squad searched their homes.

During their investigations in the house of one of the 24-year-olds, they discovered a suitcase with six plastic bags containing 6.4 kilos cannabis, a carton box with 14 plastic bags containing 80 grammes of cannabis, three other plastic bags containing 2.5 kilos of cannabis and a scale.

Continuing their investigations in the house of the other 24-year-old, Larnaca drug squad discovered a plastic bag with 7 grammes of cannabis, a grinder and a scale.

The two young people were arrested and are being held in custody.

 

 

Staff Reporter

