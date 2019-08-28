Ozersay ups the ante by taking first journalists since ’74 to Varosha

Turkish Cypriot ‘foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay on Thursday will take a group of journalists accredited with the Turkish Cypriot administration into the fenced-off city of Varosha.

This would be the second group tour of the ghost town led by Ozersay, after a ‘cabinet’ decision in June called for a scientific inventory of Varosha by a committee of experts. The experts were led through the city by Ozersay in July.

In statements to the Turkish Cypriot ‘news agency’ on Wednesday, Ozersay said that journalists who will visit Varosha on Thursday will be the first to do so since 1974.

Turkey’s support for the moves in Varosha was affirmed on Wednesday by the Turkish justice minister Abdulhamit Gül, who met with the Turkish Cypriot ‘prime minister’ Ersin Tatar in the north before visiting the fenced-off part of Famagusta.

Gül asserted that Varosha comprises part of the territory of the Turkish Cypriot administration, and stressed that Turkey will support all actions benefitting the Turkish Cypriot people.

Tatar reiterated the view that Varosha will open under Turkish Cypriot administration, a highly controversial position that the Greek Cypriot side views as a violation of UN resolutions.

“Yes, there are some UN resolutions, but 45 years later there is no chance for a solution agreement, and there is no reason why this area should remain closed,” he said.

The opening of the city is a giant project and could not be completed in a day, Tatar said, adding that it may have to be opened in parts.

Tatar highlighted the importance of the port of Varosha, the modernisation of which could benefit the city and tourism, he said.

In July, the head of the interior ministry’s council for reconstruction and resettlement, Nicos Mesaritis, said that resettlement costs for the entire closed-off town are estimated at between €4bn and €5bn, and that the reconstruction of Famagusta was of great international interest since it was something unique worldwide.

Recent talk of the reopening of Varosha has also brought to the fore clashing claims to Varosha properties, with the heads of the Turkish Cypriot community backing the Turkish religious foundation Evkaf which says it lays claim to the majority of Varosha properties, while Greek Cypriot officials assert that the rightful owners as per land registry records are the previous Greek Cypriot owners.