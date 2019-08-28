A different kind of jazz night and performance will be on at the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation nest week as part of the Faneromen19 Arts Festival. A 15-piece jazz band will take over the amphitheatre for the night in a premiere of their new performance called The Word of Jazz or O Logos tis Jazz as its official Greek name goes.

The conceptual idea of the performance is a historical overview of 20th-century jazz music, written especially for a jazz orchestra. The evening will include classic songs from the 1930s and later, Latin music, modern rarities of European composers, as well as jazz covers of traditional Cypriot songs.

The Cultural Foundation’s yard will ooze New Orleans vibes for an evening that will entice everyone into jazz dance rhythms. The band performing is the Jazzologia Cyprus Big Band, which was created in October 2016 by renowned saxophonist George Krassidis. The whole project is a collective and voluntary effort of 18 musicians who have in common their love for jazz music and more specifically for the jazz big band.

The repertoire of the Jazzologia Cyprus Big Band consists of compositions and orchestrations by the pioneers of Big Band Music but also presents contemporary works written for orchestras of this type. The band has become known by participating in a number of festivals and performances in Cyprus, such as the Cultural Capital of Paphos 2017 Jazz Encounters, the Old Port Jazz Festival 2017, the Jazzologia at Pattichio Theater 2018 and the Summer Concerts at Technopolis 20 among others.

The Word of Jazz

15-piece jazz band Jazzology will premier their new performance. September 5. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation. Nicosia.9pm. Free. Tel: 22-128157