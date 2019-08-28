UN praises work of late peace activist, Natalie Christopher

The UN can only be inspired by the late Natalie Christopher, who cared deeply and worked tirelessly for a united Cyprus, the UN Special Representative Elizabeth Spehar said on Wednesday.

In her address at a memorial event held at the Home for Cooperation for 35-year-old Natalie Christopher, who died earlier in the month on the Greek island of Ikaria, Spehar praised Christopher’s efforts for the reunification of the island’s divided communities and for the re-establishment of trust across the green line.

“On our part we will continue working toward peace and reconciliation in Cyprus, and will continue to support initiatives such as the one developed by Natalie, Cyprus Girls Can,” Spehar said.

The memorial event, hosted by a number of initiatives and organisations, was also attended by the representative of the US embassy, Denise Jobin Welch.

Acclaimed astrophysicist, Christopher was an Oxford graduate, a runner and triathlete who was heavily involved in bicommunal activities in Cyprus.

Christopher’s body was found at the bottom of a ravine in Ikaria on August 7 after a massive three-day search operation. She lost her life in her attempt to climb or descend a rock face while out jogging, after a boulder came loose causing Christopher to fall from a height of 20-metres. A post-mortem ruled out foul play.