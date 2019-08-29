August 29, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Anastasiades ‘looking forward to Lute visit’

By Lizzy Ioannidou00
Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou

President Nicos Anastasiades is looking forward to Sunday’s meeting with UN special envoy Jane Holl Lute, government spokesmann Prodromos Prodromou said on Thursday, noting that if a positive approach was also taken by the Turkish side, the terms of reference for a resumption of talks could be agreed.

Asked regarding Thursday’s press visit to Varosha led by the Turkish Cypriot ‘foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay, Prodromou said that the move goes against previous concessions reached through negotiations.

Prodromou added that the move makes him wonder who calls the shots in the north given that the Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci positioned himself as critical of actions being taken in Varosha.

It “goes without saying that Turkey should contribute positively if we are to resume negotiations. This implies that it will stop causing tension through illegal activities,” Prodromou said.

