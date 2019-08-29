Bank of Cyprus to auction vehicles

The Bank of Cyprus will hold an auction of 65 vehicles on Tuesday, with prices starting from €150.

It will take place at 3pm in Mosfiloti and those wishing to take part need to have a valid ID with them.

Successful bidders will need to pay 30 per cent of the vehicle’s price at the venue and arrange the rest of the payment the following day at any branch of the Bank of Cyprus.

The vehicles will only be given to the buyers after they pay the whole amount, and they present a valid insurance.

Registration fees for the vehicles are not included.

The public auction also includes motorbikes, safes, generators, fridges and sinks.