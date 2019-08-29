Bar review: Rockafellas, Protaras

By Andreas Nichola

With the football season in full swing you needn’t worry about missing your favourite match if you go away for the weekend to Protaras.

Along the main strip there are many bars, restaurants and hotels. One to look out for is Rockafellas Sports Bar. Being quite a large bar, it’s difficult to miss with a Rockafellas Sports Bar sign lit up in neon lights of an evening. The bar has been there since 1993 and last year had a complete refurb giving it a much more modern feel.

Walking into the bar, the two main things that caught my eye were the brick interior and the array of sporting memorabilia. Football shirts from many different teams decorated the walls with photos of sporting legends. Footballs and cricket bats are just some of the other items that contribute to the decoration. Additionally, the flat screen TVs are plentiful so you will be able to catch the sports from anywhere in the bar.

Another positive is that beer and cocktails are relatively inexpensive. In a tourist resort you would expect to pay high prices but I was pleasantly surprised to discover that this is not the case at Rockafellas.

However, Rockafellas is not just a sports bar. They have great entertainment of an evening. With tribute acts varying from the Blues Brothers to Tina Turner and even the likes of Freddy Mercury, you will definitely not be able to complain about the lack of entertainment. The acts are a lot of fun and really generate a great atmosphere.

The owner of the bar, Costas, is always at hand to make sure people are looked after and having a good time. I’m sure that this is also one of the main reasons that Rockafellas is regularly full!

One word of advice before you head down to Rockafellas is to make sure you have cash as cards are not accepted. When in the area again, I will definitely be paying another visit!

Rockafellas

Where: 42 Protaras road, Paralimni

When: noon 2am

Contact: 23 831200

How much: €3.15 for a pint, €7.45 for premium cocktails