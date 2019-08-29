British journalist dies at Limassol home

British journalist Chris Drake, who had made Cyprus his home since the late seventies, has died aged 76.

He was found dead by his landlord at his home in Kolossi on Wednesday evening. It is suspected but has not been confirmed he died of a heart attack.

Drake, who began his career in journalism in Fleet Street, worked for the BBC for many years. He covered the USA and the Troubles in Northern Ireland before moving to Lebanon for much of the 1970s covering the civil war there. He was awarded the OBE.

In the late seventies he made Nicosia his base and was one of the co-founders of the Cyprus Weekly newspaper in 1979. He also set up a journalists’ centre, Memo, in Nicosia which offered support services and office space to foreign correspondents covering the Middle East.