August 29, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Americas

Case against Jeffrey Epstein dismissed following his death

By Reuters News Service00
Jeffrey Epstein

A federal judge on Thursday formally dismissed the criminal sex trafficking case against Jeffrey Epstein, a move that was expected following the financier’s death in jail earlier this month.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman had said at a hearing on Tuesday that he was legally bound to dismiss the case. Prosecutors said at that hearing that an investigation into Epstein’s alleged crimes would continue, and that the dismissal would not prevent them from charging possible co-conspirators in the future.

Epstein’s lawyers could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday.

Epstein, a wealthy 66-year-old money manager who once counted U.S. President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton and Britain’s Prince Andrew as friends, was arrested on July 6 and pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges involving dozens of girls as young as 14.

He was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell on Aug. 10, having been previously taken off suicide watch. A New York City medical examiner concluded that he had died of suicide by hanging.

Epstein’s lawyers said at Tuesday’s hearing that they had doubts about the examiner’s conclusion. The FBI is examining two cameras that were outside the cell that malfunctioned, a law enforcement source has told Reuters.

A source earlier told Reuters two jail guards had failed to follow a procedure overnight to make separate checks on all prisoners every 30 minutes.

Tuesday’s hearing featured emotional testimony from 16 women who said Epstein had abused them, many of whom lamented that he would never face justice in court.

Related posts

No “gay gene”, but study finds genetic links to sexual behaviour

Reuters News Service

Leave or remain? Brexit bind could hurt Labour in a snap election

Reuters News Service

DOJ declines to prosecute Comey despite finding that he leaked info

Reuters News Service

Boost for global climate fund as rich states pledge fresh billions

Reuters News Service

EU ministers warn against no-deal Brexit

Reuters News Service

Drone disruption? Climate activists to target London’s Heathrow airport

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign