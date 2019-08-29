EY: Charalambos Prountzos appointed EY CESA Law Leader

EY is pleased to announce that Charalambos Prountzos, Partner and Head of the EY Law practice in Cyprus, has been appointed Law Leader of the Central, Eastern and Southeastern Europe & Central Asia (CESA) region, effective July 1st, 2019.

CESA is one of EY’s 27 regions and is part of the EMEIA global area. It is one of our most diverse, complex and multi-country regions in EY, as it consists of 31 countries from different continents including Uzbekistan, Russia, Turkey, Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, the Baltic countries and Greece.

Charalambos Prountzos is the founder and Managing Partner of Prountzos & Prountzos LLC, one of the most rapidly growing legal practices in Cyprus, both in terms of number of lawyers and in terms of client base. The firm is recognized internationally and is ranked in a number of major legal rankings in many areas of law. Through the strategic move of Prountzos & Prountzos LLC to join the EY Law network in April 2017, the firm has strengthened its global reach, now being a part of a fully integrated, prestigious legal practice in approximately 84 jurisdictions with more than 3,500 legal professionals.

Charalambos studied Law at the University of Bristol, concluded the Bar Vocational Course at the Inns of Court School of Law in London and is a Member of Gray’s Inn. He is a practicing lawyer, a member of the Cyprus Bar Association, a member of the Board of the Cyprus Investment Funds Association, a Board Member of RISE (Cyprus’ largest research project) and the Chairman of the Board at the Open University of Cyprus.

Commenting on his newly appointed role, Charalambos said: “This appointment is a great honor for me and for the entire EY practice in Cyprus. My vision as a leader of the local legal practice is to offer highly specialized legal services in traditional and novel sectors, to disrupt the delivery model for legal services leveraging on technology, and to offer an integrated multidisciplinary advisory service together with the other EY professionals. This vision also reflects our regional goals and it is something that we can achieve through our globally integrated legal practice. I am excited for this new regional leadership role and I look forward to evolving and growing the EY legal practice in our CESA region.”

Congratulating Charalambos on his new role, Stavros Pantzaris, Country Managing Partner of EY Cyprus, said: “The appointment of Charalambos Prountzos as EY CESA Law Leader does not come as a surprise as he is a hard-working and highly-skilled professional, who has managed to establish a strong legal practice in Cyprus, which has dynamically expanded since joining EY in 2017. I have no doubt that he will continue to play a prominent role in further developing our local operations as well as strengthening our regional practice. We are very proud of his achievement and look forward to his positive contribution and leadership.”