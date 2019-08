A 2.2 per cent increase in industrial production was seen in the first six months of 2019, the Statistical Service said on Thursday.

The Index of Industrial Production for June 2019 reached 139.9 units (base 2015=100), remaining stable compared to June 2018.

For the period January-June 2019, the index showed an increase of 2.2 per cent compared to the same period the previous year.

For manufacturing, the index for June 2019 reached 145.5 units, a decrease of 0.2 per cent compared to June 2018.