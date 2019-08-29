Woman arrested after another dies after drinking

Larnaca police on Wednesday arrested a 50-year-old woman in connection with the death of a 34-year-old woman the previous day.

The 34-year-old lost consciousness while she was out in Aradipou with a group of people.

She was transferred to Larnaca General where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to testimonies of the people who were there, they were offered a drink that might have contained a class A drug.

Results are still expected from the autopsy that took place on Wednesday.

The 50-year-old woman is held in custody for criminal conspiracy while Larnaca police continues investigations.