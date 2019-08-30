An eventful September in Paphos

The return to the routine doesn’t only mean that we all go back into working habits and afternoon hobbies but also that museums, music venues and theatres revamp their agendas and bring fresh activities to the cultural agenda for the new season. As such, Paphos has a busy line-up of events for September from classical music evenings and international stars in concerts to film screenings.

Besides the World Music Festival that will bring 11 live music evenings throughout September and October, there are more events coming up. Welcoming the month is a Mamma Mia theme night on September 1 at Akis Tavern in Archelia. Those that love ABBA or the Mamma Mia films are likely to enjoy this show by three singers and a disco theme in the amphitheatre next to the venue. The €19.50 ticket includes a dinner with all proceeds going to St Michael’s Hospice. If you really want to get into the mood, the organisers encourage a 70s dress code. For more information call 99-905624.

Also on September 1 will be the final performance of Macbeth by the National Academic Bolshoi Opera, the Ballet Theatre of Belarus and the Symphony Orchestra of Bolshoi Theatre Belarus. Τhe dramatic opera by Giuseppe Verdi, based on William Shakespeare’s homonymous drama, consists of four acts. It premiered in March 1847 at the Teatro della Pergola in Florence and is still on at Paphos Medieval castle for two nights; August 31 and September 1.

The following day, the Francisco Bay area-based Indian classical vocalist Mahesh Kale, renowned for his specialisation in Indian classical (Hindustani), semi-classical and devotional music is heading to Paphos for a concert at Ibrahim’s Khan, an evening that’s bound to be different for Cyprus standards.

Later on in the month, several tribute acts will honour the music icons that left a legacy. A Diana Ross and the Supremes act will shake up Bonamare Beach Bar on September 12 with the Motown Miracles. The same act will move to Darcy’s the following day to entertain the Peyia crowd. Both nights cost €25 including dinner. To find out more call 96-586891.

Also on September 13 is a tribute to the Duke Ellington Songbook at Technopolis 20. Duke Ellington was one of the most important composers in the history of jazz, as well as being a bandleader who held his large group together continuously for almost 50 years. His repertoire includes classic standards such as It Don’t Mean A Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing), In A Sentimental Mood, Take The ‘A’ Train and many more. Alice Ayvazian, Efraimidis Konstantinos, Dimitris Miaris and Costas Challoumas will bring his music to life.

