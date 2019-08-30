Apoel drawn with Sevilla, Qarabag and Dudelange in UEL group

Cyprus champions Apoel have been drawn with record five-time winners Sevilla in their Europa League group.

The other two teams drawn with Thomas Doll’s men are Azerbaijani club Qarabag, who Apoel defeated in the third Champions League qualifying round tie earlier in August, and Luxembourg-based Dudelange, who took part in the competition for the first time in their history last year.

The Europa League group stage matches will take place on September 19, October 3, October 24, November 7, November 28 and December 12.