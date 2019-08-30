Avgousti becomes the second managerial casualty

Apollon announced on Friday they were parting ways with their coach Sofronis Avgousti following their heavy home defeat (0-4) against PSV Eindhoven in the playoffs of the Europa League.

This makes Avgousti the second coach to be sacked following the firing of Apoel’s Paolo Tramezzani earlier this month without his team even playing a single minute of league football this season.

Avgousti was appointed the coach for Apollon in 2016 and led his team to a cup win in his first season in charge, as well as having participated twice in the group stages of the Europa League.

Under his reign Apollon played attractive football but his inexperience in big games cost his team dearly, especially in season 2017-2018 where Apollon ultimately lost the championship after they lost to Apoel in the penultimate round of the season.

In a show of appreciation for his service Apollon’s farewell message read: “After 32 magical months we have to part ways…till we meet again.”