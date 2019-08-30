Cyprus posts fiscal surplus in first seven months

Cyprus posted a fiscal surplus of €695.8m, or 3.2 per cent of GDP in the first seven months of the year, up from €488.5m in the respective period last year according to preliminary data published by the statistical service (Cystat).

According to Cystast, total spending rose by 8.7 per cent compared with the respective period of 2018, while total revenue increased by 12.4 per cent year-on-year.

Total expenditure for the first seven months of 2019 recorded an annual increase of €345.9m (+8.7 per cent), reaching €4.33bn (€3.98bn in 2018).

Social benefits recorded the biggest increase, €143.8m or 9.5 per cent, reaching €1.66bn in January-July 2019, compared with €1.52bn in 2018.

The compensation of employees (including imputed social contributions and pensions of civil servants) also recorded a considerable increase, €125m or 9,7 per cent, to €1.42bn against €1.3bn in 2018.

Intermediate consumption increased by €71.5m and reached €441.7m for the first seven months of 2019 compared with €370.2m in 2018.

Current transfers recorded €48.8m rise to €312.3m, compared €263.5m in 2018.

According to Cystat, total revenue increased by 12.4 per cent, or €553m, to €5bn.

Social contributions collected by the state during this period increased by €320m to €1.4bn against €1.2bn in 2018.

Revenue from taxes on income and wealth rose €101m to €1.1bn compared with €958m in the respective period of 2018.

Capital transfers received by the State reached €142m, an increase of €82m on 2018.

Revenue received from taxes on production and imports rose by €44m to €1.9bn against €1.9bn in 2018.

Net VAT revenue, included in this category, registered an increase of €60m to €1.3bn versus €1.2bn in 2018.