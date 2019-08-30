Ethiopian woman missing since August 25

Police said Friday they were seeking a 26-year-old woman who was last seen in Ayia Triada, Paralimni on August 25.

Rahel Alemayehu Madebo, from Ethiopia, a permanent resident of Lebanon, arrived in Cyprus on August 22 as a visitor.

She is slim, 1.80m tall, with long black hair.

When she was last seen she wore a black t-shirt, black trousers and black hat. She was carrying a small purse with her passport and phone.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Famagusta CID on 23803040, or their nearest police station, or the public hotline, 1460.