August 30, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ethiopian woman missing since August 25

By Staff Reporter00
Rahel Alemayehu Madebo

Police said Friday they were seeking a 26-year-old woman who was last seen in Ayia Triada, Paralimni on August 25.

Rahel Alemayehu Madebo, from Ethiopia, a permanent resident of Lebanon, arrived in Cyprus on August 22 as a visitor.

She is slim, 1.80m tall, with long black hair.

When she was last seen she wore a black t-shirt, black trousers and black hat. She was carrying a small purse with her passport and phone.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Famagusta CID on 23803040, or their nearest police station, or the public hotline, 1460.

Staff Reporter

Related posts

Mother who killed her son 12, committed to psychiatric hospital

George Psyllides

Turkey issues new navigational warning for Fatih drilling

George Psyllides

US says Cyprus making progress in fight over illegal financial activity

George Psyllides

Missing woman

Staff Reporter

Section of Limassol-Nicosia highway closed for roadworks

Staff Reporter

Government accuses Turkish Cypriots of using Varosha to block talks

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign