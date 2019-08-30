August 30, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

First of three performances of Macbeth staged at Paphos castle

By Staff Reporter00
The first of three performances of Giuseppe Verdi’s masterpiece Macbeth was staged Friday night at the square of the Medieval Castle in Paphos as part of the 21st ‘Pafos Aphrodite Festival’ to a sold-out audience.

Paphos Mayor and president of the festival board, Phedonas Phedonos, said that the unique atmosphere at castle, the impressive sets and the talented performers from the Bolshoi Theatre all contributed to “an extraordinary cultural product”.

Two more performances will follow on Saturday and Sunday for the production by the National Academic Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theatre of Belarus. By Friday, there were only a few tickets left for Saturday’s performance.

 

