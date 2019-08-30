Government accuses Turkish Cypriots of using Varosha to block talks

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides suggested on Friday that Turkish Cypriot moves in Varosha were aimed at poisoning the climate and preventing the resumption of reunifications talks.

Turkish Cypriot ‘foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay said on Thursday his administration planned to gradually open the fenced-off town of Varosha in line with a policy that will ensure the rights of property owners and the Evkaf, a Muslim charitable foundation.

Ozersay made the comments while giving reporters a tour of the area, which has been under the control of the military since August 1974, when its Greek Cypriot population fled the advancing Turkish army.

“Mr Ozersay does not want resumption of the talks,” Christodoulides said. “Such actions and statements will be made with the aim of poisoning the climate and preventing the resumption of talks.”

He said Ozersay was acting in unison with Turkey and the timing of the tour was not an accident, three days before a UN envoy arrives in Cyprus for talks.

President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci will hold separate meetings on Sunday with UN envoy Jane Holl Lute in a bid to agree on the terms of reference for the resumption of the talks that broke down two years ago.

Christodoulides said the president will raise the issue with Lute on Sunday, stressing that such actions affect the efforts to restart the talks.