August 30, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man dies after falling from scaffolding

By Peter Michael00

Dimitris Georgiou, 62, died on Friday after he fell from scaffolding on the fourth floor of a building being constructed in Limassol, the labour inspection department said.

Georgiou was working on a building in Linopetra and fell ten metres from the metal platform he was standing on.

Work at the site stopped immediately, the department said, at their request.

Inspector Kypros Kyprou said the platform Georgiou had been working on was “not wide enough and did not have side rails.”

The labour inspection department said that they would wait for the results of the reports and investigation of the accident to take and further action.

This was the second work death in two days. A man died in a factory fire in Nicosia on Thursday.

 

