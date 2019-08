A 50 year-old woman, Thekla Achilleos, has been missing from her home in Korakou since Thursday late morning.

The 50-year-old woman is described as 1.72 tall, thin, with brown eyes and light brown hair.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts should contact Kakopetria Police station at 22607031, or their nearest police station, or the Citizen’s Contact Line at 1460.