Mother who killed her son 12, committed to psychiatric hospital

A 40-year-old woman suspected of stabbing her son, 12, to death in Nicosia on Thursday has been committed to a psychiatric hospital for treatment, police said.

The woman, from Kazakhstan, had tried to commit suicide after killing her son in their flat in Yeri on Thursday.

A post mortem showed that the child died from a lethal wound to the throat.

The woman was rushed to hospital where she underwent surgery. She was examined by a psychiatrist and an order was issued mandating her committal to the psychiatric hospital in Athalassa.

“The case is expected to be brought before court after the treatment,” Nicosia police chief Yiannakis Charalambous said.

The woman also suffers from other health problems and she had been treated in the past by private psychiatrists.

The drama unfolded at around lunchtime Thursday after the woman’s Greek Cypriot husband, 52, the boy’s stepfather, was unable to enter the flat because the door was locked. He had knocked before trying to enter but there was no answer.

The man, who is reported to be a police officer, then called the fire service and they managed to enter through a window only to find the 12-year-old lying dead in his bed and the woman in the hall, police said.

Reports said the mother had admitted the crime to police, saying she wanted to rid her son and herself of the pain.

On Thursday, police said they were treating the case as premeditated murder.