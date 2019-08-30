Nice One & Strovolos Houses: Nice Day’s new projects that shape the contemporary urban landscape

With two brand new projects, Nice Day continues to shape the capital’s modern urban landscape, combining high aesthetics with functionality. The new “Nice One” and “Strovolos Houses” projects, although defined by different visions and responding to different needs, are nevertheless a source of inspiration for any person who wishes to have an emotional attachment to the space where they live and create.

Nice One, is located in Engomi, on the campus of the University of Nicosia, opposite the Medical School. It accommodates one-bedroom apartments which meet the requirements of modern living. The apartments are organized around an inner courtyard, open to the elements of nature, providing plenty of light and fresh air. The courtyard, which is accessed through the entrance lobby and is visible from all floors through the apartment’s entrances, contributes to a sense of community among the tenants.

The apartments enjoy free views to the south and southwest of this luxurious residential area and feature large terraces with privacy screenings. The building has all modern amenities, including built-in electric sunscreens, en suite bathrooms and large openings with sliding glass panels, private parking spaces and storerooms.

The Strovolos Houses project stands out for its quality as well as its location, as it is close to Constantinople Avenue in Strovolos. The complex consists of two-storey houses of various sizes with a yard, which are built on the basis of high aesthetics and maximum energy efficiency.

The volumetric composition creates narrow openings, green spots within the interior of the residence which extend the perception of space. The design vocabulary chosen for the project recognizes the harmony found in simple, white forms, the particular details such as perforated surfaces, the vertical elements that underline the balanced proportions of homes, and the presence of greenery in outdoor as well as indoors.

Nice Day Developments, from its inception, had the vision to create buildings of exceptional quality and architecture, responding to the ever-changing modern lifestyle, thus aiming at innovative projects that positively contribute to the design of our urban environment and get involved in the debate on the present and future of architecture. These are contemporary and bold but timeless projects, whose value is defined by the ideas they embody and which stand out in every detail, both in design and construction.

