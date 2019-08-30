Our View: Collective agreements create unfair competition in hotel industry

ALL PARTIES involved in the all-night negotiations to resolve the industrial dispute in the hotel industry celebrated the compromise that was eventually reached on Wednesday morning. The agreement, brokered by labour minister Zeta Emilianidou who acted as the mediator, would still have to be approved by the members of the unions and the hoteliers’ associations, but it appears that this is a formality. Representatives of both sides were happy with the deal so it is unlikely their respective memberships would reject it.

Industrial peace in the hospitality industry is welcome, especially in a country that depends on tourism, but we have to question the way it has been achieved. In effect, the collective agreements, which impose wage levels and annual increases across the industry, are back. These agreements had fallen by the wayside since the collapse of the economy in 2013, the priority of unions being to protect jobs at a time of high unemployment and failing businesses.

Now the economy has recovered, tourist arrivals are at record levels and the hotel industry is thriving once again, unions, understandably, want a bigger piece of the industry cake. But securing pay rises via a collective agreement that treats all hotels as having the same ability to pay does not make economic sense. It never did, but union power imposed the collective agreement, treating all businesses in a specific sector as homogeneous, equally profitable and therefore equally capable of giving the standard annual pay rises.

Unions treated each sector of the economy as if it were the public service having a single employer, with exactly the same means, that had to give the same pay rises to all staff. It is economically irrational, even though one union boss claimed on Thursday that collective agreements eliminated ‘unfair’ competition. By his logic, forcing a small operation that makes a modest profit pay the same wages and annual rises as a big and highly profitable hotel creates fair competition. Perhaps the unions should oblige all food suppliers to charge the exact same prices for their products to all hotels as well to ensure ‘fair’ competition.

The truth is that collective agreements create unfair competition that benefits the bigger hotel operations. A more rational system would involve unions negotiating pay separately with each hotel. A collective agreement could govern work conditions such as annual leave, working hours, overtime rates, holiday and evening work, 13th salaries etc, but pay scales and increases should be left to each individual hotel to negotiate with its workers, who would also have an interest in helping the hotel do well. This may be too rational an approach for union bosses to understand.