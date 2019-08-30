The Funraising Charity Association, in cooperation with the Cyprus Dragon Boat Federation and the Raging Mouflons dragon boat team, is organising the 6th Paddle for the Children Charity Dragon Boat Challenge in an effort to raise funds for the children it supports.

“Join us at the Limassol Marina at 9am on the 1st of September for this entertaining event, full of fun, joy and teamwork,” suggest the organisers.

The day will consist of various obstacles to be surpassed at sea while paddling and coordinating. Teamwork will be a key component at this event. Companies can participate with their own teams and use this as an opportunity to bond with colleagues.

Yet the Paddle for Children Challenge isn’t only for companies and organisations. Anyone can take part and teams can be formed by groups of friends, gym buddies, families, even with other Funraising volunteers. The only thing you have to do is to register your team.

This year there will be two types of teams. One with maximum 20 paddlers and the other with maximum 10 paddlers. Each team will have to bring an additional person to be the drummer. Hence, teams will end up having 21 or 11 persons, respectively.

The organisers note that it is necessary that participants can swim, are 12 years of age or older, have completed a two-hour training prior to the race which costs €5 in order to learn dragon boat paddling and safety rules.

To register your team, set up your training schedule and more information, contact Eleni Roussounidou at 99-622068 or email: [email protected]