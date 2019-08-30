School fencing works ‘too slow’, minister says

THE education minister is not satisfied with progress to create fencing around schools in Larnaca, which is part of an upgrade to security following the abduction of two young boys last year, he said on Thursday.

“Work is getting done, but I am not satisfied” said Costas Hampiaouris after his visit to Petrakis Kyprianou High School in Larnaca.

In September 2018, two 11-year-old boys were lured away from the Kamares public elementary school in Larnaca by a 35-year-old man who pretended to be a new teacher and asked them for help to carry some books. He sedated them at his flat but they were found later in the day, otherwise unharmed. The man was jailed for 16 years in March this year.

The incident raised questions about security at schools and prompted a push by the education ministry to upgrade security.

Hampiaouris has visited the schools in the Larnaca area five or six times so far to check on the progress of the fencing, but he added that his visit on Thursday was of general nature, and not just about security.

There were ten or 12 schools where general renovation works have not yet begun and an equal number that remain unfinished in the district.

However he said he was reassured that the process would be completed by October 10, when he will revisit the Larnaca schools.

Petros Chrysostomou, the president of the Larnaca school board said 75 per cent of the works have been completed and the aim was to finish by the beginning of October.

The project for fencing the schools involves the addition of intercom, and the documentation of visitors as well as the creation of visitors’ cards.

The minister is still uncertain as to who will have the responsibility to answer the intercom which will allow parents to enter the school. “We will figure it out” he said.

This was a concerning issue for teachers and school workers, but Hampiaouris said the lack of fencing around schools was a problem. “This is a small detail and will not stop the plan from going ahead,” he said. “Someone must take on the responsibility for who enters the schools,” he added.

Regarding mobile phones in schools, Hampiaouris said children should have their phones off during class, but be allowed to use them during the breaks.