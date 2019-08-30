August 30, 2019

Section of Limassol-Nicosia highway closed for roadworks

A 3km stretch of the Nicosia- Limassol highway will be closed for two weeks starting from Monday for maintenance works, the Department of Public works announced said on Friday.

Works will be carried out from Zigi until Germasogia exit from 20.30 to 6.00.

Traffic will be diverted to the adjacent lane for the duration, the announcement said.

The department also announced that part of Nicosia’s Kallipoleos avenue form its crossing with Chalkidonos to Ethnikis Frouras street will be closed on Saturday due to road works.

Traffic will be directed to Ypatias, Eyagora Pallikaridi and Ethnikis Frouras street.

The department apologised for the inconvenience and asked drivers and pedestrians to follow traffic signs.

For more information www.traffic4cyprus.org.cy

 

