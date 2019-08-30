Tourist injured in car crash

A British woman was seriously injured in a car crash in Paphos on Thursday at 9.30pm, police said.

According to police a 39-year-old tourist who was driving south on Kissonerga avenue turned right at a junction and collided head-on with a car coming from the opposite direction.

The car was driven by a 75-year-old tourist from Britain with his 72-year-old wife in the passenger seat.

The fire service had to free the woman from the vehicle.

They were all rushed to hospital where the 72-year-old woman was diagnosed with multiple fractures and underwent surgery.

The others were not injured.