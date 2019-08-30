Turkey issues new navigational warning for Fatih drilling

Turkey has issued a new navigational warning (Navtex) reserving a sea area off the island’s western coast for gas exploration until November 1.

Essentially, it is the same area, 36 nautical miles west of Akamas, where its drillship, Fatih, has been carrying out drilling since May 3.

The previous Navtex expires on September 3.

Ankara says that areas Cyprus claims encroach on its own continental shelf, and that in other cases Turkish Cypriots are entitled to a share of the resources.

It has dispatched two drill vessels to conduct operations east and west of Cyprus. The move prompted the EU to suspend talks with Turkey on a comprehensive air transport agreement and to freeze any high-level dialogue with Turkey.

Government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said Turkey continued its illegal interventions, which did not help in resolving the Cyprus problem.

“We hope Turkey will appear willing to negotiate a solution for all Cypriots and this means ceasing the policy of tension,” he said. “Turkey should not delude itself; this is not the way to participate in eastern Mediterranean energy equation.”