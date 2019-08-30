Woman dies after being hit by a car in Limassol

A 48-year-old Polish woman died on Friday night after being hit by a car while attempting to cross the road in Limassol, police said.

According to authorities, the woman, Izabela Zofia Iwanska, was crossing Franklin Roosevelt Avenue in Limassol, when a 35-year-old man from Bulgaria hit her with his car.

Police said he had been speeding.

The woman was taken to Limassol General, where doctors confirmed her death.

The driver was arrested after which they found he only had a learner’s permit and the car was not insured. Police also gave the man an alcotest and found him to be above the limit.