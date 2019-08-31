August 31, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

58th Wine Festival opens its gates

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

The 58th Limassol Wine Festival opened its gates on Friday evening, offering visitors dozens of local wines to sample plus food stalls and live entertainment.

In an address, during the opening ceremony Commerce Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis said that the government is working to further improve the quality of Cypriot wines as well as to promote them abroad.
A total of 38 businesses including 10 new wineries have taken advantage of grants of a combined value of €9.2 million, he added.

Last July, Lakktryrpis said, the ninth tender of the wine industry support scheme was completed with 17 applications for investments amounting to €4.7 million.

This year’s festival is dedicated to the late George Mavrogenis, a Limassolian who made a big contribution to society, the minister said. Mavrogenis was a journalist, cartoonist and artist in the fields of scenography, sculpture, art and theatre. He was also one of the people behind the establishment of the Wine Festival.
The festival ends on September 9.

 

 

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

