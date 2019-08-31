A minute with Veronika Aloneftou Santur player-teacher at the music schools of Cyprus.

Where do you live?

I live in Nicosia with my family.

Best childhood memory?

Family gatherings with lots of music and dance!

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

My favourite restaurant is my mum’s place. She is a great cook! My absolute favourite dish is peas with minced meat in the oven. I would never eat snails.

What did you have for breakfast?

A banana and nuts.

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

I am a day and night person. I learnt how to be energetic through the whole day. The perfect day out would be a day at the beach and the perfect night out would be at the tavern I Kardia tou Maga with my favourite musicians Laiki Tetraktis.

Best book ever read?

Vios kai Politeia tou Alexi Zorba by Nikos Kazantzakis. I loved the excerpts that reflected Alexis Zorba’s perception of santuri! That book gave me a lot of strength to overcome the difficulties of being santur player.

Favourite film of all time?

Brides by Pantelis Voulgaris. It takes place at a time I would love to live, in spite of its hardships. The imagery, the glances of the actors, everything lure you not to think about something else and be dedicated to the movie.

Best holiday ever taken? What’s your dream trip?

Even if I don’t travel enough, my best holiday ever was in Stavroupoli, in Xanthi, and the canoe experience in river Nestos. Beautiful scenery, everything green, cows on the road as you drive… Unparalleled experience! My dream trip is a trip to France.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

At the moment I’m listening to the CD Notio toxo in Karpathos

What is always in your fridge?

Cherry tomatoes and water.

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

Rural retreat definitely!!! Maybe in my village, Spilia. Imagine a stone-built house with an inner courtyard and those beautiful wooden doors. I dream about that house and it makes me happy, that’s why.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

My grandmother and grandfather, who passed away ten years ago. I really miss them, they were people… flooding with love, and I was lucky enough to feel what love is! With purity in sight, cleverness, gentleness and with enough mental power! I just love them and often bring them to my mind to make important decisions in my life!

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would be dancing with my family… To have a happy ending at least.

What is your greatest fear?

Losing someone loved.

Tell me a joke…

What day do eggs hate the most?

Fry-day.