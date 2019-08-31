Aguero scores double as Man City hit four in win over Brighton (PL Roundup)

A double from Sergio Aguero, a first of the season for Kevin De Bruyne and another from Bernardo Silva steered Manchester City to a comprehensive 4-0 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.

City wasted no time in getting themselves in front as De Bruyne fired home after just 68 seconds, and City’s 17th win in their last 18 league matches never looked in doubt.

There was a worrying sight for City as Aymeric Laporte was carried off on a stretcher after upending Brighton’s Adam Webster and coming off worse, but there was better news to come, as Aguero finished well to make it 2-0 in the 42nd minute.

Brighton had good chances to get themselves back in it either side of the interval, but they were made to pay for their profligacy in ruthless fashion by Aguero, who rifled into the top corner to make it three ten minutes into the second half.

Seconds after coming off the bench, Bernardo Silva then rounded off the scoring with City’s 14th goal of the season, on the end of a pass from Aguero.

City coasted to a victory that moves them back to the top of the standings, with Liverpool in action later on Saturday.

VARDY

Meanwhile, Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy was involved in all three goals as Brendan Rodgers’ side beat Bournemouth 3-1 in an end-to-end contest at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Vardy opened the scoring in the 12th minute when he took advantage of Bournemouth’s high line to break the offside trap and latch onto Ben Chilwell’s long ball, lobbing the ball over goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale who was caught in no man’s land.

AYEW BREAKS HOME DROUGHT

Crystal Palace finally scored in front of their own fans at Selhurst Park as Jordan Ayew secured a 1-0 win in the Premier League on Saturday against an Aston Villa side hampered by the 54th-minute dismissal of Trezeguet.

But Villa were denied an equaliser in the final seconds when Henri Lansbury bundled the ball into the net but referee Kevin Friend disallowed the goal for an earlier dive by Jack Grealish, who was booked.

CHELSEA WASTE TWO-GOAL LEAD

Chelsea threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with newly promoted Sheffield United on Saturday, leaving manager Frank Lampard still looking for his first home win.

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham got his name on the score-sheet at Stamford Bridge for the first time with two first-half goals.

HALLER ON TARGET

Sebastian Haller and Andriy Yarmolenko were on target as West Ham United picked up their second win of the season with a 2-0 victory over promoted Norwich City on Saturday.

French forward Haller, signed from Eintracht Frankfurt in the close season, put the Hammers ahead in the 24th minute, sliding the ball home from close range after a wonderful cross from Arthur Masuaku.