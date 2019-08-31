Djokovic and Federer safely through to last 16 in US Open

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic were at their dominant best at the U.S. Open on Friday as both cruised into the round of 16 with straight-sets victories.

After making sluggish starts in his previous two matches, five-times winner Federer took his game up a notch to power past Briton Dan Evans 6-2 6-2 6-1 under the open roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium on a sunny day.

The 38-year-old fired 48 winners and 10 aces to shake off any remaining rust since his Wimbledon final defeat by Djokovic earlier this year and faces Belgium’s David Goffin next.

“At the end of the day what matters the most for me is that I am in the third round after those two sort of slow starts,” Federer told reporters.

“I gave myself another opportunity to do better, and I did. You almost tend to forget what happened and you move forward.”

The Swiss was joined in the next round by defending champion Djokovic who shrugged off a left shoulder injury that hampered him in his last match and beat American Denis Kudla 6-3 6-4 6-2.

Up next for the Serbian is former champion Stan Wawrinka who fought off a determined Paolo Lorenzi to secure a 6-4 7-6(9) 7-6(4) victory.

Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev overcame Spaniard Feliciano Lopez 7-6(1) 4-6 7-6(7) 6-4 in the final match of the day.

American Serena Williams continued her charge towards a record-equalling 24th career Grand Slam title with a comfortable 6-3 6-2 victory over Czech Karolina Muchova. She next takes on Croatian 22nd seed Petra Martic.

“I think I had a lot of intensity today which was really good for me,” Williams said. “I don’t know how I would grade my performance. Just gotta keep playing and believing.”

Second seed Ash Barty outclassed Greece’s Maria Sakkari 7-5 6-3 while Madison Keys beat fellow American Sofia Kenin 6-3 7-5. Czech third seed Karolina Pliskova defeated an ailing Ons Jabeur 6-1 4-6 6-4.

Results from the Grand Slam, US Open Men’s Singles matches on Friday

2nd Round

22-Marin Cilic (CRO) beat Cedrik-Marcel Stebe (GER) 4-6 6-3 7-5 6-3

2-Rafael Nadal (ESP) beat Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) (Walkover)

.. 3rd Round ..

23-Stanislas Wawrinka beat Paolo Lorenzi (ITA) 6-4 7-6(9)

(SUI) 7-6(4)

Dominik Koepfer (GER) beat 17-Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3 7-6(5) 4-6

(GEO) 6-1

3-Roger Federer (SUI) beat Daniel Evans (GBR) 6-2 6-2 6-1

15-David Goffin (BEL) beat Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 7-6(5) 7-6(9)

7-5

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) beat Kamil Majchrzak (POL) 7-5 7-6(8) 6-2

Alex De Minaur (AUS) beat 7-Kei Nishikori (JPN) 6-2 6-4 2-6 6-3

Results from the Grand Slam, US Open Women’s Singles matches on Friday

.. 3rd Round ..

5-Elina Svitolina (UKR) beat 32-Dayana Yastremska (UKR) 6-2 6-0

10-Madison Keys (USA) beat 20-Sofia Kenin (USA) 6-3 7-5

16-Johanna Konta (GBR) beat 33-Shuai Zhang (CHN) 6-2 6-3

3-Karolina Pliskova (CZE) beat Ons Jabeur (TUN) 6-1 4-6 6-4

8-Serena Williams (USA) beat Karolina Muchova (CZE) 6-3 6-2

22-Petra Martic (CRO) beat 12-Anastasija Sevastova 6-4 6-3

(LAT)

18-Qiang Wang (CHN) beat Fiona Ferro (FRA) 7-6(1) 6-3

2-Ashleigh Barty (AUS) beat 30-Maria Sakkari (GRE) 7-5 6-3