Leaders prepare for meetings with UN envoy

The UN chief’s envoy Jane Holl Lute is expected on the island on Saturday ahead of her separate meetings with the two leaders on Sunday.

President Nicos Anastasiades is set to meet with Lute at 11am at the presidential palace. Lute will then meet with the Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci in the afternoon.

The possibility that Lute will also hold follow-up meetings with the leaders prior to her departure on Monday has not been ruled out.

During their informal meeting on August 9, the two leaders agreed to continue working with UN envoy Lute on the terms of reference that would kick-start a new round of negotiations.

The leaders had also agreed to hold a tripartite meeting with the UN secretary-general in September to plan a way forward to resume talks.

On Thursday, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou that reaching an agreement on the terms of reference hinges on whether Turkey takes a positive approach to the matter.

“This implies that it will stop causing tension through illegal activities,” Prodromou said, referring to Turkey’s drilling activities in the sea off Paphos and Karpasia.