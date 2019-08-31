August 31, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Men involved in Napa brawl remanded

By Staff Reporter

The Famagusta district court issued a six-day remand on Saturday for the 10 Kuwaitis under arrest in connection with a brawl in Ayia Napa on Thursday evening during which two British nationals were injured.

According to police, at around 7pm, a group of 20 British and Kuwaiti nationals started a fight in a hotel complex in Ayia Napa where around 250 people were present.

The fight started near the swimming pool where security guards managed to put a stop to it. They then continued to fight in the street outside.

Two Britons were wounded and taken to Famagusta hospital where they are being treated for various injuries.

Some Kuwaitis were treated for bruises and scratches in the hospital and released.

Staff Reporter

