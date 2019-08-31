Omonia seeking to keep momentum vs Nea Salamina

AEK began their campaign for the new season with a 2-0 win over Pafos FC on Friday night.
Both goals were scored in the second half by Ivan Trisckovski from the penalty spot.
It was a cruel result for Pafos FC who deserved at least a draw from the game.
The clash at the GSP stadium between Omonia and Nea Salamina stands out in the
second round of the football championship while in the other games AEL clash with
Enosis Neon Paralimni while first division newcomers Olympiakos entertain Doxa
Katokopias at the Makarion stadium.
Omonia started their campaign with a comfortable win over Doxa and are favourites to
double their wins against Nea Salamina who appear to be weakened compared to last
year following the exit of key players.
Omonia’s striker Matt Derbyshire, who got off the mark against Doxa, admitted though
that he expects a tough game and that Nea Salamina always posed problems for his side
in recent years.
“If we manage to get the three points on Saturday then the international break will help
the (many) new players to start gelling with the rest of the team” Derbyshire remarked.
Nea Salamina lost to Pafos FC on the opening day where they seemed a bit light in
attack but their spokesperson Demetris Lazos was confident ahead of their game saying
“we respect Omonia but we do not fear them” and concluded “there will be no easy
games this season, I expect a lot of points being dropped, even by the so-called big
teams.”
Newly promoted Olympiakos, champions in the transfer market so far with 16 new
signings, will be hoping to get off to a winning start against Doxa Katokopias.
They have also appointed former AEL and national team coach Pambos Christodoulou at
the helm. Christodoulou, who began his managerial career with Doxa, rose to fame with
AEL when he led them to their 7 th championship in 2015 after a 43-year barren.
In the final weekend game AEL are at home to Ethnikos Achnas.
AEL drew with Anorthosis in their opening game while Ethnikos defeated Enosis by the
by the odd goal in a 7 goal thriller.
Friday: Pafos 0 FC v AEK 2
Saturday: Omonia v Nea Salamina (7.00), AEL v Enosis (8.00)
Sunday: Olympiakos v Doxa (7.00)
The games between Ethnikos v Apoel and Anorthosis v Apollon have been postponed
due to Apoel’s and Apollon’s midweek European involvement.