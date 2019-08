A Paphos resident was arrested on Friday after the Electricity Authority (EAC) found that four shops he owns had been powered illegally without a meter since 2013.

According to the police, the four spaces were connected and operated as a bar.

The man is suspected of having fixed the electricity meter in one of the spaces in 2013, and since then has been supplying the whole bar with power.

By August this year, the estimated electricity consumed illegally amounted to around €30,000.