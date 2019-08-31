Hundreds of spectators will have the opportunity to watch a recorded screening the 15th edition of André Rieu’s spectacular open-air concert in his hometown Maastricht in the Netherlands. Under the title Shall we Dance?, André will put on a magnificent spectacle during this brand-new edition of his much-loved concerts.

Rieu, known to millions as ‘The King of Waltz’, is one of the world’s most popular music artists. Together with his Johann Strauss Orchestra he has turned his unique blend of classical and waltz music into a worldwide concert touring act, as successful as some of the biggest global pop and rock music acts, regularly appearing on the worldwide list of highest-grossing touring artists. The same concert to be shown in Limassol will also be screened in France, Spain and Portugal later on in the month.

On September 7 and 8, this globally-known and watched concert will reach the Rialto stage. Lasting two hours, the screening starts at 8.30pm. if you are interested you better hurry as tickets are selling out.

Shall We Dance?

Screening of Andre Rieu’s 15th open-air concert in Maastricht, Netherlands. September 7-8. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. €15-10. Tel:7777-7745. www.rialto.com.cy