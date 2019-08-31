Suspect in murder of Turkish Cypriot businessman remanded

A man wanted for the murder of Turkish Cypriot businessman Gökhan Naim, 52, was remanded on Saturday for three days by a court in the north, after being handed over by Greek Cypriot police.

İmran Arşad, a Pakistani national, was handed over to the Turkish Cypriot police on Friday by the bicommunal technical committee on crime and criminal matters.

Arşad had fled to the government-controlled areas after gunning down Naim outside his Nicosia residence in broad daylight in March.

On August 9, following the informal meeting of the two leaders, Greek Cypriot police handed over to the north another suspect believed to be involved in the shooting, Azmad Ali Virk. He is thought to have fled to the Republic together with Arşad.

Two more people were arrested by authorities in the north in connection with the shooting which shook the Turkish Cypriot community.