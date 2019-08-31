The start of the theatre season

As September rolls in, the theatre season starts to pick up and slowly, more and more plays will be added to the agenda. Among the first to show their heads is Threttanelo, a musical theatre production for children by Dimitris Balsam with live music and puppets. The play poses some questions: “What do you think is going to happen if the Tickle Thief teams up with the famous hare chef Agisilagos, Kiki the angry cement mixer, the desperate baritone with his swollen feet and Makis the hippopotamus, while looking for the pelican doctor from Mexico? Nothing less than a great music fête.

“They will all grab their musical instruments, get on stage and perform their songs about love, generosity, the pleasure of play and pure joy. They will sing their songs about Sofia the bee, the swimming fireballs, the yellow flying lemon-fish, the bow tie who is in love, the four head bangs and many more,” say organisers.

Eight musicians and actors will be live on stage in a musical performance with a lot of energy, songs, puppets and parading characters from all the stories of Dimitris Baslam in a celebration that is suitable for the whole family.

As part of the Kypria International Festival 2019, the play will tour various cities of the island. It will begin from Paphos Municipal Gardens on September 7, then travel to Phoinoikoudes Promenade the following day, Phaneromeni High School on the 14th and Molos Amphitheatre on the 15th.

Also part of Kypria is Broken Glass, an Arthur Miller masterpiece adapted by Aspa Kalliani. It is set in 1938 New York when Sylvia Gellburg suddenly becomes partially paralysed from the waist down, after reading about the Kristallnacht (the Night of Broken Glass) events in Nazi Germany in the newspaper. Her doctor, Harry Hyman, believes Sylvia’s paralysis is psychosomatic and begins treatment, going deep into the family secrets in order to cure her.

Its first performance is on September 9 at Pattihio Theatre in Limassol. The following two shows are on September 10 and 12 at THOC Theatre in Nicosia.

