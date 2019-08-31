World’s oldest diver breaks own record

The world’s oldest scuba diver, 96-year-old Ray Woolley, broke his own world record on Saturday with his dive at the famous Zenobia shipwreck off the Larnaca coast.

The Cyprus-based British veteran of World War II dived to a depth of 42.5m for 48 minutes, breaking once again his own Guinness world record set last September as the oldest scuba diver, after diving to the Zenobia for 44 minutes at a depth of 40.6m.

Almost 60 divers from numerous local and international diving schools took part in the event with Woolley.

Woolley, who turned 96 on Wednesday, has garnered an international fan base and stars in a documentary, ‘Life begins at 90, about his life and his love of diving. The film which was produced and filmed in Cyprus has won a number of awards at International film festivals.