August 31, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

World’s oldest diver breaks own record

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

The world’s oldest scuba diver, 96-year-old Ray Woolley, broke his own world record on Saturday with his dive at the famous Zenobia shipwreck off the Larnaca coast.

The Cyprus-based British veteran of World War II dived to a depth of 42.5m for 48 minutes, breaking once again his own Guinness world record set last September as the oldest scuba diver, after diving to the Zenobia for 44 minutes at a depth of 40.6m.

Almost 60 divers from numerous local and international diving schools took part in the event with Woolley.

Woolley, who turned 96 on Wednesday, has garnered an international fan base and stars in a documentary, ‘Life begins at 90, about his life and his love of diving. The film which was produced and filmed in Cyprus has won a number of awards at International film festivals.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Leaders prepare for meetings with UN envoy

Lizzy Ioannidou

58th Wine Festival opens its gates

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Paphos bar owner cheated EAC out of €30,000 worth of electricity

Lizzy Ioannidou

The start of the theatre season

Eleni Philippou

Coordination for factory fires abysmal, former mayor says

Annette Chrysostomou

Woman dies after being hit by a car in Limassol

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign