September 1, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

High temperatures expected to recede somewhat by Monday

By Staff Reporter00

The current scorching spell is expected to begin receding by Monday, the met office said Sunday.

On Sunday temperatures are expected to be 38C inland, around 31C on the west coast, around 34C on the south coast and 29C degrees on the higher mountains.

At night, the temperatures will drop to 21C degrees inland, around 22C on the south and east coasts, around 20C on the other coasts and 17C in the mountains.

On Monday and Tuesday, the weather will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will begin to fall to the usual level for this time of year.

