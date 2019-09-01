Lute, Anastasiades meeting concludes (Update 1)

President Nicos Anastasiades met Sunday morning with UN envoy Jane Holl Lute at the presidential palace in Nicosia.

The meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides, Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromos and Greek Cypriot Chief Negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis.

In line with previous practice, Lute did not make any statement after leaving the palace following the 90-minute meeting

She is to meet Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci in the north at 5pm.

The possibility that Lute will also hold follow-up meetings with the leaders prior to her departure on Monday has not been ruled out.

Lute had also convened with the UN special representative Elizabeth Spehar ahead of her talks with the two leaders.

During their informal meeting on August 9, the two leaders agreed to continue working Lute on the terms of reference that would kick-start a new round of negotiations.

The leaders had also agreed to hold a tripartite meeting with the UN secretary-general in September to plan a way forward to resume talks.

But a government source said on Saturday that Turkey’s actions in Cyprus’ EEZ and the moves in Varosha by the Turkish Cypriot administration threatened the possibility of the talks resuming.

These actions may also lead to a cancellation of the proposed tripartite meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the source said.

If the meeting goes ahead as planned, it is expected to take place on September 27 in New York, following the UN general assembly.