Our View: Government confused and losing control ahead of envoy’s visit

THE GOVERNMENT appeared in a state of confusion ahead of the visit of the UN Secretary-General’s envoy Jane Holl who will today have meetings with President Anastasiades and Mustafa Akinci, in yet another attempt to secure an agreement on the terms of reference that would trigger a reactivation of the peace process by the UN.

The confusion and mixed signals are evident even in the wording the government uses, always referring to its desire for a “resumption of the talks”. Yet if there is an agreement on the terms of the reference, there will no resumption of talks of the type that were held in Cyprus between the two sides for a year and half and resulted in the failed international conference. Any new process will be structured, focused and conclude with a conference of all parties for which a timeframe will be set.

This is why the UN insists on terms of reference being agreed, as these will define how the final destination – the settlement – will be reached. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has made it clear that he will not meet with the two leaders unless the terms were agreed and thus there is a reason for the meeting. He is only prepared to engage with the two leaders if they take practical steps to show they mean business.

Nobody can safely say whether Anastasiades is sincerely interested in entering a new process or is merely playing his usual tactical games that are primarily aimed at silencing his Greek Cypriot critics by showing them that his efforts were thwarted by the other side. Even in the unlikely event he has decided to go for it, his insistence on pandering to the hard-line parties and media with the usual defiant rhetoric makes it very difficult for him to show the required decisiveness and resolve that would lead to a breakthrough.

In fact, the government is now engaging in a new communications ploy. It is now presenting Akinci, after demonising him and labelling him Ankara’s puppet for the previous two years, as now being committed to a settlement but questioning whether he has the authority to negotiate a deal. Its message is that ‘foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay is now Turkey’s man in the north, while Akinci has been sidelined. As the foreign minister Nicos Christodoulides, a master of the communications game, implied on Friday Akinci had disagreed with Ozersay’s moves on Varosha.

Ozersay took journalists on a tour of Varosha on Thursday – this had never been done before – to show that plans to reopen the town under Turkish Cypriot administration is not just rhetoric. Government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou, dismissing the moves as “propagandist”, said that the Turkish side had “submitted in the negotiations that took place in Geneva and Crans Montana a proposal which as is self evident included Varosha on the side that would be under Greek Cypriot administration.”

He did not however mention the logical conclusion of his comment. If there is no settlement, Varosha will open under Turkish Cypriot administration, no matter how many UN resolutions there are about its return to its inhabitants.

It is the same with regard to hydrocarbons. After Turkey issued another Navtex on Friday, Prodromou said that “this is not the way for Turkey to participate in the energy equation of the eastern Mediterranean.” The problem is that Turkey has put itself in the energy equation and nobody has stopped its illegal acts.

The government can carry on protesting about the possible opening of Varosha and the violations of its EEZ by Turkey, but it also needs to realise that the only way these unacceptable actions can stop is with a settlement. There is no other way to stop Turkey raising tension and creating instability.

The government’s much-touted trilateral alliances have not deterred Turkey and neither has the support of the EU. The UN response to the Republic’s protests about the violations of its EEZ is ‘solve the Cyprus problem’, while Unficyp’s continued presence is under review.

The realisation that the situation is veering out of the government’s control and that things are likely to get worse without a settlement may go some way in explaining the confusion displayed by the government. Tough choices need to be made by Anastasiades one way or the other because, if this effort is abandoned and Varosha is lost for good, he will become the target of the blame game.