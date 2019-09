Police are appealing to the public to help find a 12-year-old British girl who has been missing from home in Dhali since early Sunday.

Sienna Summers is described as being 1.8m tall with long black hair. When she was last seen, she was wearing a black skirt and top and white sneakers.

Anyone who has any information should call Nicosia CID at 22802222, or their nearest police station, the emergency number 112 or 199, or the citizens’ line 1460.